PIXEL Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and $32.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,300.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.81 or 0.01816688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00450130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003577 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

