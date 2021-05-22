Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,450. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

