Playcent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209,753.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Playcent has a market cap of $3.69 million and $209,753.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.00882979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

