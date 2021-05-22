PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 416,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. PNM Resources has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

