Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AUCOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

