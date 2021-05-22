Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average of $362.84. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a one year low of $234.55 and a one year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

