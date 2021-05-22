Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on POWI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.17.

POWI traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 356,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

