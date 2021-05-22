Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $131.14 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $131.14 million and $21.81 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Power Ledger

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

