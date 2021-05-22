Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.85. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,540 shares changing hands.

DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $593.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,692 shares of company stock valued at $912,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.