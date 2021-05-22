Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.29. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

