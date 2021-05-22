Preston Klassen Purchases 20,547 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTCR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04. Metacrine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

MTCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.