Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PVG stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.76. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

