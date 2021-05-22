Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.