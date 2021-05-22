Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.47. 568,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

