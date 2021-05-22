Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,870,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 2,639,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

