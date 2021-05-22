Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,836 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

