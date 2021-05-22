Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $411,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,213,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,362,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. 883,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

