Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.