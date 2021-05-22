Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 48 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $9.22 on Friday, reaching $1,224.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 779.70, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,152.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,150.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

