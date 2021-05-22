Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,536,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.