Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 350 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

