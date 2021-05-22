Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells $44,088.00 in Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Professional stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,590. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Professional by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Professional by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Professional by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

