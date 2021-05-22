ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

UVXY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,206 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 624,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,346 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $2,337,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

