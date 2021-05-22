Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $365.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average of $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $250.91 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

