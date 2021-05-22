Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 8,625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

