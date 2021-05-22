Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $193.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $135.58 and a twelve month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

