Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 10,093 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

