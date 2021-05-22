Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 77,071 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

