Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

PLX stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,486 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.