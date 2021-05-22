Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Protective Insurance during the first quarter worth $2,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

