PumaPay Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $523,063.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00982242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

