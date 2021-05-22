Pure Gold Mining’s (PGM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$3.05 to C$2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE PGM traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. 550,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,838. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.99.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

