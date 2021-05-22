Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 1,455,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,983. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

