PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 5%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.35 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 8,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.66.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

