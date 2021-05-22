Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Issued By KeyCorp

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agiliti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

