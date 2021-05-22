Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Points International Ltd. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

