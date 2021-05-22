Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.52 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

PXD stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

