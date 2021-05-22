Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Veracyte, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

