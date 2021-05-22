Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$4.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.92. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.