Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reduced by DA Davidson

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $240.21 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

