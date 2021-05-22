Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

