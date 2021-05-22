Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reduced by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.33.

TSE:BNS opened at C$79.03 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$50.17 and a 52 week high of C$80.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

