QANplatform Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 23% against the US dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.88 million and $3,136.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.01003757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00096417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.97 or 0.08358936 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QARK is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

Buying and Selling QANplatform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

