Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $10.93 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.93 or 0.00028974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,418,935 coins and its circulating supply is 98,385,132 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

