Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.57

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $18.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.