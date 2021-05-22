Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,842.33 and $29.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00059048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00359314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00189621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003867 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00848315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

