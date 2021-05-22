Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 927 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $262.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

