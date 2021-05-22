Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,751,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

