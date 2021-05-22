Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $7.17 on Friday, reaching $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,254,832. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.