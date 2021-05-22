Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

